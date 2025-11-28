The Fall of The West
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🇮🇷🚀 This War Will Break The Empire... 🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
A High-cost, Low-throughput War meets a Regenerable Missile Economy... & Shatters!
Mar 30
•
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
,
Kenaz Filan
, and
Constantin von Hoffmeister
13
9
5
🇺🇸 🇮🇱 are Finding Out Why 🇮🇷 has a Collapsed Economy! 😁 The Third Gulf War [Weeks 1-2]
The DOOM Merchant Speaks! — Episode 21
Mar 13
•
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
5
2
20:03
Iran Will Win by Destroying the Petrodollar
The Third Gulf War will collapse the Western Alliance System born of the World Wars!
Published on Multipolar Press
•
Mar 11
February 2026
Nobody Actually Cares About “Demographics”
America & the West’s predicaments are fundamentally psychological in nature!
Published on Multipolar Press
•
Feb 17
The West's Faux, Impotent Deterrence Theatre
How 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 "Perform" Escalation using ‘Soft Power’ While 🇮🇷 Holds Strategic Leverage.
Published on Multipolar Press
•
Feb 11
🇺🇸 Isn't A Nation, Nor An Empire; It's Detritus Engaged In Terminal Psychodrama [Part-2]
The DOOM Merchant Speaks! — Episode 20
Feb 4
•
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
6
4
2
45:04
January 2026
🇺🇸 Isn't A Nation, Nor An Empire; It's Detritus Engaged In Terminal Psychodrama [Part-1]
The DOOM Merchant Speaks! — Episode 19
Jan 29
•
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
5
3
2
44:49
EU & India Signed the Deal. The Comment Section Lost.
The 🇮🇳 🇪🇺 Trade Deal & the Demographic Future Already Locked in!
Published on Multipolar Press
•
Jan 28
History Isn't Your Therapist
Guilt Isn't Power & "Feeling Bad" Isn't a Strategy
Jan 22
•
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
5
4
November 2025
India Has Already Replaced America
MAGA was conquered by $5 phone plans, as the West fell to Mumbai Wi-Fi!
Published on Multipolar Press
•
Nov 28, 2025
October 2025
🪖 GAME. OVER! 😎
🚙 🇺🇸 The American Republic is deadlined like a Humvee in the shop! 💀 ⚰️
Oct 18, 2025
•
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
and
Tree of Woe
11
2
2
MAGA are on Team “Death to 🇺🇸! 😡,” they just haven’t figured it out yet! 😉 [Part-4]
The DOOM Merchant Speaks! — Episode 18
Oct 4, 2025
•
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
6
1
29:58
© 2026 Ahnaf Ibn Qais
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