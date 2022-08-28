Abandon Hope all ye who enter here!
A blacksmith clad in dark, tattered clothing, forging a massive, sinister weapon, the DOOM Furnace roaring with flames behind him, casting a shadowy, ominous atmosphere.
An ample warning has already been given with the Header. That being said:
If you WANT the pain, misery, suffering, despair, & whatnot that comes with the bleak material posted here, welcome aboard, Dear Reader(s)!
The DOOM here will be Top-Notch, Smelted straight out of the DOOM-furnace, Fresh & Hawt. The level of Sheer Human Despair, DOOM, & gloom here is off the charts!
The Philosophy behind this approach of mine is simple:
We live in exceptionally Perilous Times. Gone are the days when people could 'Cope' with the day's tribulations, troubles & miseries.
There are too many Calamities converging onto one another rapidly. Thus, only the Hardiest will survive.
Essentially, I wish to 'Weed Out' those folks who would have never 'Made it.' This means hitting you, Dear Reader(s), with All the DOOM, gloom & despair that is prevalent in our Troubled Times. One of three things will happen afterward:
You will succumb to the Misery, Pain & suffering wrought by said bleak material. You will 'accept your fate' & recognize that the Calamities ahead will spell your own DOOM. Rather than Fight Back, you will Cower in Fear & agony.
You will steel yourself. You will REFUSE to just 'lay down & Die.'... think of the Meme "Man too angry to Die," & imagine yourself manifesting said Righteous Fury & directing it toward meaningful, productive change.
You will go: 'Yeah, this is all nonsense... none of this will ever happen!' I call this the 'Shrub of Joy!' outcome (special thanks to the fantastic Mr. Alex Macris for coining the phrase!), where 'Ignorance truly is bliss!'.
Needless to say, I would like you, Dear Reader(s), to manifest (2) rather than (1).
As for those who tend toward (3), there are better outcomes than this, but that being said, I am not too worried. Should you get to (3), it simply means my 'Superstitious Ramblings' are too unrealistic, brutish & pessimistic for you.
In the scenario above, Dear Reader(s), you need a *Rude Wake Up Call*, not my DOOM-speech. “Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first, the lesson afterward,” as Vernon Sanders Law stated.
This can take the form of a Giant sequence of Nuclear Bonfires, Djinn & demons being summoned into our realms &/or some other related abomination.
This is why I never have any issues with those of a more 'Materialistic' mindset who take issue with my 'Superstitious Ramblings,' it's only a matter of time till that harsh teacher known as 'Experience' makes herself felt.
So I pray, Dear Reader(s), that you heed this Madman's warnings!
I shall continue Writing essays, analysis & short-form content to annotate the DOOM prevalent in our times. I pray that you find them useful, insightful & actionable.
The DOOM cometh, & every Human Being is needed to 'man the defenses' for the Catastrophies of our time. The more of us who Survive, the better!
I look forward to seeing you all in the comments, & perhaps even 'in real life.' I am not good with 'Optimism,' so instead I will part with you these words:
‘Prepare for Battle!’ ~Gandalf
[Relevant: publication archives]
The DOOM cometh! As it does, be sure to click subscribe to receive the DOOM, gloom & despair directly to your inbox! I, your friendly, neighborly DOOM-merchant shall endeavor to Smelt top-quality DOOM for your displeasures. It will be delivered FRESH & HOT to you, Dear Reader(s), that I can guarantee!
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