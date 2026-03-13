🇺🇸 🇮🇱 are Finding Out Why 🇮🇷 has a Collapsed Economy! 😁 The Third Gulf War [Weeks 1-2]

The DOOM Merchant Speaks!

Documenting the Long Decline of Industrial Society, Faustian Man & Western Civilization.

Man's Destined March out of the Caves & Into the Stars... Ends Now:

He will Die Down Here On Earth, with the Heavens Above him.

Documenting the Long Decline of Industrial Society, Faustian Man & Western Civilization. Man's Destined March out of the Caves & Into the Stars... Ends Now: He will Die Down Here On Earth, with the Heavens Above him.