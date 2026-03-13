🇺🇸 🇮🇱 are Finding Out Why 🇮🇷 has a Collapsed Economy! 😁 The Third Gulf War [Weeks 1-2]
The DOOM Merchant Speaks! — Episode 21
Mar 13, 2026
∙ Paid
The DOOM Merchant Speaks!
Documenting the Long Decline of Industrial Society, Faustian Man & Western Civilization.
Man's Destined March out of the Caves & Into the Stars... Ends Now:
He will Die Down Here On Earth, with the Heavens Above him.Documenting the Long Decline of Industrial Society, Faustian Man & Western Civilization. Man's Destined March out of the Caves & Into the Stars... Ends Now: He will Die Down Here On Earth, with the Heavens Above him.
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