🇮🇷🚀 This War Will Break The Empire... 🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
A High-cost, Low-throughput War meets a Regenerable Missile Economy... & Shatters!
Recently, Sirs Kenaz Filan & Malcom Kyeyune joined Yours Truly for a very wide-ranging Panel discussion hosted by the Eminent Sirs Constantin von Hoffmeister & Joseph Rose…
We examined whether the American War against Iran marks not merely another failed intervention, but rather ***The*** Terminal crisis of the American Imperial System… whereby obsolete modes of warfare, rising costs & systemic pressures converge to finally end an era.
Enjoy, Dear Readers & Listeners! 😊
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Dude, I haven’t seen you around in ages. Are you enjoying the latest shower of doom, and the new coming Persian supremacy?
No, he’s going full Augustus. The ‘The Republic’ (or ‘the democracy’-if you will) is being ended. The empire is just warming up.
Liabilities (Europa, if you will) are being thrown under the bus, & more energetic allies are being ‘acquired’
Buckle up, bitchezzzzz!!!