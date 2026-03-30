The Fall of The West

The Fall of The West

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Mr. Raven's avatar
Mr. Raven
18h

Dude, I haven’t seen you around in ages. Are you enjoying the latest shower of doom, and the new coming Persian supremacy?

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2 replies by Ahnaf Ibn Qais and others
Matthew Wahrer's avatar
Matthew Wahrer
21h

No, he’s going full Augustus. The ‘The Republic’ (or ‘the democracy’-if you will) is being ended. The empire is just warming up.

Liabilities (Europa, if you will) are being thrown under the bus, & more energetic allies are being ‘acquired’

Buckle up, bitchezzzzz!!!

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1 reply by Ahnaf Ibn Qais
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