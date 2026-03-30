Recently, Sirs Kenaz Filan & Malcom Kyeyune joined Yours Truly for a very wide-ranging Panel discussion hosted by the Eminent Sirs Constantin von Hoffmeister & Joseph Rose…

We examined whether the American War against Iran marks not merely another failed intervention, but rather ***The*** Terminal crisis of the American Imperial System… whereby obsolete modes of warfare, rising costs & systemic pressures converge to finally end an era.

Enjoy, Dear Readers & Listeners! 😊

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